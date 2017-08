July 10 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ACQUIRED COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTY IN NORWAY AT A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 160 MLN

* SELLER IS LHL, WHICH IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION, ALSO SIGNED A 15-YEAR LEASE AS A TENANT TO THE PROPERTY

* TRANSFER OCCURRED ON JULY 6, 2017

* ANNUAL RENT REVENUE OF ABOUT NOK 12 MLN

Source text: bit.ly/2u3jnPv

