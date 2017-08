July 10 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED A EUR 170 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* FACILITY HAS OPTION TO BE EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS

* FACILITY IS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* FACILITY REPLACES THE FACILITY WITH SAME SIZE THAT WAS SIGNED IN 2011 AND MATURING IN JUNE 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2sVGPP5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)