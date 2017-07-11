FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Portugal's BCP, Sino-CEEF team up in search of Polish, CEE business
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a month ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Portugal's BCP, Sino-CEEF team up in search of Polish, CEE business

1 Min Read

(Changes contact info)

July 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed lender Millennium bcp:

* Says agreed with the Hong Kong-registered Sino-CEEF Capital Management Company Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in Poland and central and eastern Europe.

* To focus on opportunities in the region involving Chinese, Polish, Portuguese and CEE companies.

* Says Millennium bcp's relevant presence in the region, especially in Poland where it owns Bank Millennium Bank is a unique local advantage for Sino-CEEF.

* Sino-CEEF is a vehicle for economic cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, linked to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.