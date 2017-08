July 12 (Reuters) - OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CONCLUDES CONVERTIBLE LOANS WORTH OVER EUR 180,000 FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES

* LOAN HAS TERM UP TO JULY 10, 2018 AND CAN BE EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* REPAYMENT CLAIM CAN BE CONVERTED BY THE BORROWER TO 472,440 SHARES OF THE COMPANY (EXERCISE PRICE EUR 0.3810 PER SHARE) AT ANY TIME DURING THE TERM OF THE WALL LOAN

