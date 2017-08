July 13 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH KFC FRANCE SAS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CONCERNING PURCHASE OF 42 KFC RESTAURANTS RUN BY KFC FRANCE

* EXPECTED SALE PRICE IS ABOUT 39.9 MILLION EUROS

* THE COMPANY PLANS TO OPEN IN FRANCE ABOUT 150 KFC RESTAURANTS BY 2023

