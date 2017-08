July 13 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA (ZPC OTMUCHOW):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PRELIM. AGREEMENT ON SALE OF 99 PCT STAKE OF ITS UNIT JEDNOSC SP. Z O.O. TO TW2017 SP. Z O.O. AND TWO PERSONS MANAGING JEDNOSC

* PURCHASING PRICE IS SET AT 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

