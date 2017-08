BRIEF-Krief Group to acquire Financiere Marjos

July 13 (Reuters) - KRIEF GROUP:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH AN INTERNATIONAL PARTNER IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH FASHION HOLDING TO ACQUIRE A 65.1 PCT STAKE IN FINANCIERE MARJOS

* THE ACQUISITION IS TO BE MADE AT PRICE OF 0.10 EURO PER SHARE

* THE TRANSACTIION WILL BE COMPLETED IN THE COMING DAYS

* FINANCIERE MARJOS IS TO SEPARATE THE ROLES OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHAIRMAN

* LALOU ELIE HAIOUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF FINANCIERE MARJOS

* PATRICK WERNER HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF FINANCIERE MARJOS

* KRIEF GROUP WILL FILE A SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER AT 0.10 EURO PER SHARE FOR FINANCIERE MARJOS WITH THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKET REGULATOR (THE AMF)

* KRIEF GROUP INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE LISTING OF FINANCIERE MARJOS SHARES

* FINANCIERE MARJOS SHARES ARE SUSPENDED AS OF JULY 12 AND WILL RESUME TRADING ON JULY 17

