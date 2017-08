July 14 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 50% WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* SAID TO PROPOSE CASH CAPITAL INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY EUR 6,799,200.00 BY UP TO EUR 3,399,600.00 TO EUR 10,188,800.00

