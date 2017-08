BRIEF-CHL approves development plan, sees net profit in 2018

July 14 (Reuters) - CHL:

* APPROVES 2017-2021 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN, SEES REVENUE OF 25.7 MLN EUROS IN 2017, 35.6 MLN EUROS IN 2018, 39.2 MLN EUROS IN 2019, 46.4 MLN EUROS IN 2020 AND 53.8 MLN EUROS IN 2021

* SEES NET LOSS OF 1.1 MLN EUROS IN 2017, NET PROFIT OF 1.2 MLN EUROS IN 2018, NET PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION EUROS IN 2019, NET PROFIT OF 2.9 MILLION EUROS IN 2020, NET PROFIT OF 4.3 MILLION EUROS IN 2021

* SEES EBITDA AT 0.4 MLN EUROS IN 2017, 3.0 MLN EUROS IN 2018, 3.8 MLN EUROS IN 2019, 5.7 MLN EUROS IN 2020, 7.5 MLN EUROS IN 2021

* SEES INVESTMENT IN NEXT 12 MONTHS AT 1 MLN EUROS

