July 17 (Reuters) - FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY, SIGNS CONTRACT WITH GOALKEEPER VANA ALVES VALID FOR THE NEXT FOUR SEASONS

* THE BRAZILIAN PLAYER ARRIVES FROM PORTUGAL'S CLUBE DESPORTIVO FEIRENSE

Source text: bit.ly/2upGKmm

