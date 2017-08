July 17 (Reuters) - ITAL TBS TELEMATIC AND BIOMEDICAL SERVICES SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ACCORDING TO THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY DOUBLE 2 ON TBS GROUP SHARES, ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE HAS ANNOUNCED THAT FROM JULY 10 TO JULY 14 THERE HAVE BEEN TENDERED 17,674,893 SHARES

* UNTIL JULY 14 THERE HAVE BEEN TENDERED 40,254,770 SHARES, EQUAL TO 95.427 PCT OF THE SHARES BEING OFFERED

Source text: reut.rs/2uqn8ij; reut.rs/2thDBWw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)