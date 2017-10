BRIEF-Kerevitas Gida to buy Besler Gida for 904.5 million lira

Sept 25 (Reuters) - KEREVITAS GIDA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY TO BUY BESLER GIDA VE KIMYA SANAYI FOR 904.5 MILLION LIRA FROM YILDIZ HOLDING, TRADE TÜRK GIDA, METIN YURDAGÜL, ATAMAN YILDIZ, MURAT ÜLKER, AHSEN ÖZOKUR, ORHAN ÖZOKUR, FATMA BETÜL ÜLKER

* AFTER THE PURCHASE, THE COMPANY‘S TURNOVER WILL REACH 2 BILLION LIRAS

* SETS EXIT RIGHT FOR SHAREHOLDERS AT 50.47 LIRA PER SHARE

* SEES 2017 TURNOVER INCREASE BY 30 PERCENT TO 600.0 MILLION LIRA (UP 21% TO 461.8 MILLION LIRA LAST YEAR)

* DECIDED TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO 23.9 MILLION LIRA FROM 6.2 MILLION LIRA THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

