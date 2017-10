BRIEF-Vakifbank signs $891 million equivalent syndication loan agreement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO :

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNED A SYNDICATION LOAN AGREEMENT FOR USD 131 MILLION AND EUR 634 MILLION, USD 891 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TOTAL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF 22 BANKS FROM 12 COUNTRIES

* THE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH BANKS UNDER THE JOINT COORDINATION OF ING BANK AND EMIRATES NBD AND ING BANK, LONDON BRANCH AS THE AGENT BANK

* THE 367-DAYS TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR TRADE FINANCE PURPOSES AND THE ALL-IN COST IS LIBOR +1.35% FOR USD TRANCHE AND EURIBOR +1.25% FOR EURO TRANCHE

