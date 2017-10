BRIEF-Otkritie shareholders to discuss share capital increase

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BANK FC OTKRITIE:

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON OCT. 30 WILL DISCUSS THE BANK‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* ITS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO USE THE RESERVE FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF 10.64 BILLION ROUBLES AND ISSUE PROFIT OF 58.65 BILLION ROUBLES TO COVER THE BANK‘S LOSSES

* RUSSIA‘S CENTRAL BANK HAS RECENTLY TOOK OVER CONTROL OF OTKRITIE AFTER DISCOVERING A HOLE IN ITS BALANCE SHEET THAT COULD BE UP TO $6.9 BILLION

