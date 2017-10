BRIEF-Venture Inc plans to gain about 35 mln zlotys from issue of series G shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - VENTURE INC SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVED PROSPECTUS OF ISSUE OF UP TO 15.0 MILLION SERIES G SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.1 ZLOTY EACH

* THE COMPANY PLANS TO GAIN FROM THE ISSUANCE ABOUT 35 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* 10-15 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL BE SPENT ON EXPANDING THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO BY INVOLVING IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES

* 5-10 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE ALLOCATED IN INCREASE OF STOCK HOLDINGS OR SHARES IN KEY PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

* 5-10 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE USED FOR INVESTMENTS THROUGH GOVERNMENTAL CAPITAL SUPPORT PROGRAMS FOR VENTURE CAPITAL ENTITIES IN EARLY STAGES OF DEVELOPMENT

* PLANS TO START ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCESS ON SEPT. 28

Source text for Eikon:

- bit.ly/2wRPrsh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)