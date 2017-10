Sept 26 (Reuters) - SPACTIV SPA (IPO-SPAC.MI):

* SAID ON MONDAY IT WAS ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM ITALIA

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON SEPT. 27

* SPATIV IS A SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY (SPAC)

* IT AIMS AT INVESTING IN ITALIAN COMPANIES WITH AN EQUITY VALUE BETWEEN EUR 100 MLN AND EUR 400 MLN

