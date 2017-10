Sept 27 (Reuters) - SARE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE TALKS WITH XEVIN CONSULTING LIMITED ON ACQUISITION OF GADU-GDAU ASSETS

* THE REASON FOR ENDING THE TALKS IS LACK OF CONSENSUS IN FINAL KEY TERMS OF TRANSACTION

