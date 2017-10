Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD HAD AGREED TO PAY A CASH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.09 EURO GROSS (0.07 EURO NET) PER SHARE ON ACCOUNT OF THE 2017 DIVIDEND, TO BE PAID ON OCT. 10

