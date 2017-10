Sept 28(Reuters) - Isxis Investment Public Ltd:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 31,285 VERSUS LOSS EUR 52,684 YEAR AGO

* H1 LOSS PER SHARE AS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY EUR 0.28 VERSUS LOSS 0.48 YEAR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2xD3kri

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)