Sept 28 (Reuters) - CONSTANTINOU BROS HOTELS PCL :

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.20 MILLION VERSUS EUR 304,064 YEAR AGO

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY EUR 0.76 VERSUS EUR 0.21 YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2fu8I7I

