Sept 29 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT LC CORP BV BOUGHT A 25.01 PCT STAKE IN CO‘S UNIT IDEA LEASING SA FOR 107.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LC CORP BV HAS ALSO A CALL OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL 25 PCT STAKE IN IDEA LEASING

* IDEA LEASING SIGNED A DEAL WITH LC CORP BV TO BUY A 25 PCT STAKE IN GETIN LEASING SA FOR 100.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

