* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SOLD 400,000 SHARES OF SEVENET SA REPRESENTING 5.25 PCT OF STAKE AT PRICE 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE COMPANY OWNS NOW 44.52 PCT OF STAKE IN SEVENET

