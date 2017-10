BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow launches cash tender offer for $106.2 mln notes due 2018

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CBOM FINANCE PLC:

* SAYS IT HAS LAUNCHED INVITATIONS TO HOLDERS OF ITS $500 MILLION 8.70% LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES DUE 2018, OF WHICH $106.2 MILLION REMAIN OUTSTANDING, TO TENDER FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF THE NOTES

* THE NOTES HAD BEEN ISSUED FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF FINANCING A SUBORDINATED LOAN TO CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

* THE PURCHASE PRICE IS $960.00 PER $1,000 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE NOTES

* THE PURPOSE OF THE TENDER OFFER IS TO ENSURE BETTER LIQUIDITY OF THE NOTES AND TO PROACTIVELY MANAGE CBM‘S DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

* THE TENDER OFFER EXPIRES ON OCT. 9

