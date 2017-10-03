FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-HSBC takes Morgan for leveraged finance job
October 3, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-HSBC takes Morgan for leveraged finance job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with reporting line and start date)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Tim Morgan to head up its high-yield syndicate, part of the leveraged and acquisition finance division for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to the bank.

Morgan previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a director of leveraged finance capital markets since 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Morgan, who will take up his position in January, will report to Tim Spray, head of syndicate, leveraged and acquisition finance for the region.

Stephen Smith, who was part of HSBC’s EMEA debt syndicate team, left the bank in June to join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)

