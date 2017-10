Oct 4 (Reuters) - BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE SPA:

* SAYS LAUNCHES THE ADVISORY UNIT FOR THE PUBLIC SECTOR

* WILL SUPPORT FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA REGION AND AUTONOMOUS PROVINCES OF TRENTO AND BOLZANO IN MONITORING PROJECTS FINANCED BY ERDF (EUROPEAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FUND) AND ESF (EUROPEAN SOCIAL FUND)

* THE SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WILL DIRECTLY INVOLVE BE FOR ACTIVITIES IN THE AMOUNT OF €1.1 MLN

