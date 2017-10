Oct 4 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT PARTNERS OF COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDER ARTIFEX MUNDI INVESTMENTS GRUDZINSKI I WSPOLNICY SP. J. (ARTIFEX MUNDI INVESTMENTS) DECIDED TO DISSOLVE THEIR ENTITY AND ALLOTTED ARTIFEX MUNDI‘S SHARES TO PARTNERS

* ARTIFEX MUNDI INVESTMENTS HELD 43.11 PERCENT STAKE OF COMPANY REPRESENTING 57.37 PERCENT OF VOTES

Source text for Eikon:

Source text: bit.ly/2hMZvvQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)