Oct 5 (Reuters) - NEW VENTURETEC AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY EXPECTS FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 250,000

* MAIN REASON FOR THE RESULT IS THE INCREASE OF TRADED SHARE PRICE OF MYRIAD GENETICS, FROM USD 20.58 TO USD 36.18 AND DECREASE OF TRADED SHARE PRICE OF OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, FROM USD 4.96 PER SHARE TO USD 4.60 PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2xUwOia

