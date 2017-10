BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says provisions for domination agreement agreed

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARDS OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AND WCM, WITH THE CONSENT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AND WCM, HAVE AGREED ON THE PROVISIONS FOR THE DOMINATION AGREEMENT

* TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, WHICH, INTER ALIA, SHALL RESOLVE UPON THE APPROVAL TO ENTER INTO DOMINATION AGREEMENT

* DOMINATION AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM SHALL RECEIVE AN ANNUAL COMPENSATION PAYMENT IN THE FORM OF A GUARANTEED DIVIDEND IN A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 0.13 PER WCM SHARE FOR THE DURATION OF THE DOMINATION AGREEMENT

* OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM SHALL RECEIVE AN OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THEIR WCM SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR NEWLY ISSUED NO PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN WITH A NOTIONAL SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH FOR AN EXCHANGE RATIO OF 4 NEW NO PAR VALUE SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN FOR EVERY 23 WCM SHARES

