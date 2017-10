BRIEF-Mabion to get 28 mln zloty subsidy for biotech medicine development

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MABION SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN POLAND HAS SIGNED THE CONTRACT TO FINANCE THE COMPANY‘S PROJECT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A BIOTECH MEDICINE

* THE SUBJECT OF THE PROJECT IS TO CARRY OUT R&D WORKS AIMED AT DEVELOPING MABIONEGFR - MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY WITH THE POTENTIAL OF THE MEDICINAL PRODUCT FOR USE IN ONCOLOGIC INDICATIONS

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 40 MILLION ZLOTYS AND THE SUBSIDY VALUE AMOUNTS TO 28 MILLION ZLOTYS

