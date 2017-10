Oct 5 (Reuters) - EGE ENDUSTRI VE TICARET AS:

* RECEIVES INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE FOR 47.8 MILLION LIRA WORTH INVESTMENT FOR MODERNIZATION OF MACHINES IN PINARBASI FACILITY

* THE INVESTMENT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON JULY 14, 2020

* CERTIFICATE INCLUDES TAX DISCOUNT, INTEREST SUPPORT, VAT EXEMPTION, CUSTOMS TAX EXEMPTION

