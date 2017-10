Oct 6 (Reuters) - ERNE VENTURES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS UNIT, HUCKLEBERRY GAMES SA, GOT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FOR ITS PROJECT OF CREATING REAL LIFE ALGORITHM FROM ‘GAMEINN’ SECTOR PROGRAM

* HUCKLEBERRY GAMES TO DEBUT ON NEWCONNECT MARKET IN THE COMING MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)