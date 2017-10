Oct 6 (Reuters) - AWBUD SA

* DOM MAKLERSKI BDM SA, INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY MURAPOL SA IPO-MUP.WA FOR 0.9 MILLION SHARES OF AWBUD SA IN AUGUST, SAYS THAT AVERAGE REDUCTION RATE IN TENDER AMOUNTED 56.1 PERCENT

* 867,150 SHARES OF AWBUD TO BE ACQUIRED BY ABADON REAL ESTATE SA WHICH IS SUBSIDIARY OF MURAPOL

Source text: bit.ly/2ggP5Rs

