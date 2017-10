BRIEF-Lleida.net to move registered office to Madrid

Oct 9 (Reuters) - LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA :

* SAID ON SATURDAY BOARD HAS DECIDED TO RELOCATE COMPANY‘S REGISTERED OFFICE TO ITS IS OFFICES IN MADRID FROM CURRENT FACILITIES IN LLEIDA

* SAYS DECISION HAS PURPOSE OF REDUCING RISKS SUCH AS POSSIBLE LOSS OF EUROPEAN OPERATOR STATUS, OF NUMBERING, OF EUROPEAN CERTIFICATIONS OBTAINED OR IN PROCESS OF BEING OBTAINED AS WELL AS CHANGES OF TERMS IN AGREEMENTS OF INTERCONNECTION OBTAINED UNDER SAID STATUS Source text: bit.ly/2g3xFev

