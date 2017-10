BRIEF-Igoria Trade signs LoI with Ukrainian PrivatBank

Oct 9 (Reuters) - IGORIA TRADE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH UKRAINIAN PRIVATBANK SA CONCERNING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION AIMED AT PROVIDING SERVICES OF FUNDS TRANSFER, KEEPING IBAN ACCOUNTS AND ISSUING MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT CARDS

* THANKS TO COOPERATION THE PARTIES OF LOI WANT TO DEVELOP THEIR PRODUCTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

* WITHIN THE PROJECT THE PARTIES DECLARE SHARING THEIR OPERATING RESOURCES, LEGAL AND IT SYSTEMS, AS WELL AS UNDERTAKING RESPECTIVE MARKETING ACTIVITIES

