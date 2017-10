Oct 9 (Reuters) - GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I SA :

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY AN UPDATE TO ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 PURSUANT THE SALE OF 12 UNITS IN APRIL

* NOW SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 52.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION EUROS IN THE LISTING DOCUMENT, NET SALES OF 3.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.7 MILLION EUROS IN THE LISTING DOCUMENT

