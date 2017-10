CORRECTED-BRIEF-Takeaway.com Q3 total orders up at 17.0 million

(Corrects headline to say orders were up yoy, removes extraneous text in first bullet.)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* Q3 TOTAL ORDERS 17.0 MILLION VERSUS 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ORDERS IN THE NETHERLANDS ‍​7.0 MILLION VERSUS 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ORDERS IN GERMANY ‍​5.8 MILLION VERSUS 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL INCREASE ITS INVESTMENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, ESPECIALLY IN GERMANY AND THE OTHER SEGMENT - CEO‍​

* WILL MODESTLY RAISE ITS COMMISSIONS AT THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR

* INCREASE IN COMMISSION RATES EFFECTIVE AS FROM1 JANUARY 2018

* INCREASE IN COMMISSION RATES WHICH IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A CA. 5% POSITIVE EFFECT ON REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 AND ONWARDS