Oct 10 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SOWINIEC FIZ ACQUIRED 13,357,030 SHARES, REPRESENTING A 17.6 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION SOWINIEC FIZ HELD NO STAKE IN THE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)