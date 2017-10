Oct 10(Reuters) - ALTICE NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER

* SFR GROUP SHARES HAVE THEREFORE BEEN DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS

* SQUEEZE-OUT HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED AT PRICE OF THE BUYOUT OFFER, I.E. CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 34.50 PER SFR GROUP SHARE, NET OF ALL COSTS

