FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania sets price for tap at 128bp over mid-swaps
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 7 days

Romania sets price for tap at 128bp over mid-swaps

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Romania has set the spread for a tap of its €1bn 2.375% April 2027 bonds at 128bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The compares with guidance of plus 130bp-135bp and an initial marketing level of plus 140bp area.

Books are at €2.7bn, including lead manager interest. The tap is expected to have a benchmark size.

The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (all stable) and is expected to price the deal today via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale (B&D). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.