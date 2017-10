Oct 11 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* THE COURT OF TREVISO HAS APPROVED THE COMPANY‘S DEBT RESTRUCTURING AND CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AGREEMENT

* THE COURT APPROVAL WAS ONE OF THE CONDITIONS UNDER WHICH THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WAS SUBORDINATED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)