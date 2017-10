BRIEF-Pierrel sees 2017 revenue at EUR 16 mln, EBITDA at EUR 0.2 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PIERREL:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY UPGRADES ITS FY 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO EUR 16 MLN FROM EUR 15.6 MLN, CHANGES FY 2017 EBITDA GUIDANCE TO EUR 0.2 MLN FROM EUR 0.5 MLN EXPECTED BEFORE

* SEES REVENUE OF EUR 18.3 MLN IN FY 2018, EUR 20.9 MLN IN FY 2019 AND EUR 23.0 MLN IN FY 2020

* SEES EBITDA OF EUR 1.8 MLN IN FY 2018, EUR 2.6 MLN IN FY 2019, EUR 3.4 MLN IN FY 2020

* REPORTED H1 REVENUE OF EUR 6.0 MLN VS EUR 6.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS OF EUR 4.5 MLN VERSUS PROFIT EUR 5.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSTE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 35 MLN TO BE EXCECUTED BY DEC. 2018

* TO GENERATE NET CASH OF NOT LESS THAN EUR 5.2 MLN FROM CAPITAL INCREASE

