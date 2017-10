CORRECTED-BRIEF-The Mall of Cyprus FY profit after taxes at EUR 6.8 MLN

(Corrects period in headline and body text, adds the change of fiscal year by the company in 3-4 bullets.)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - THE MALL OF CYPRUS MC PLC :

* FY 2017 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION FOR 15 MONTH PERIOD (APRIL 1, 2015 TO JUNE 30, 2016)

* FY 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAXES EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION LAST YEAR FOR 15 MONTH PERIOD

* DUE TO THE CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END FROM DEC. 31 TO JUNE 30 ITS COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL INFORMATION COVERS THE FIFTEEN MONTH PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2015 TO JUNE 30, 2016

* REASON FOR THE CHANGE IS THE FACT THAT THE COMPANY‘S NEW SHAREHOLDERS’ FINANCIAL YEAR END IS JUNE 30

