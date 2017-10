Oct 16(Reuters) - ERNE VENTURES SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED NEWLY ISSUED 1,969,543 SERIES C SHARES OF COMPANY TELEHORSE SA OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 ZLOTY/SHARE

* CO ACQUIRED THE SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR CONTRIBUTION IN KIND OF 97 UNITS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 50 ZLOTY/UNIT OF COMPANY TELEHORSE SP. Z O.O.

