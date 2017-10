BRIEF-InteliWISE signs partnership agreement with Telestax

Oct 17(Reuters) - InteliWISE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH A US-BASED COMPANY TELESTAX INC. FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INTELIWISE SOFTWARE SERVICES, ESPECIALLY IN SAUDI ARABIA AND THE UNITED STATES

* INTELIWISE SOFTWARE WILL BE OFFERED AS PART OF NEW TELESTAX DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM, OFFERING CLOUD SERVICES, INCLUDING COMM.AI, AND CHATBOTS FOR BUSINESSES

* IT IS PLANNED TO SIGN AT LEAST THREE CONTRACTS WITH ENTERPRISE CLIENTS BY END 2018

