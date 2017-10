Oct 17 (Reuters) - STEFANEL:

* SAID ON MONDAY ENTERED IN AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATED COMPANY LEGGENDA S.R.L. IN LIQUIDAZIONE (LEGGENDA) FOR SALE OF A BUSINESS BRANCH IN FLORENCE FOR NOT LESS THAN EUR 2.5 MLN

* THE SALE SHOULD BE EXECUTED BY JUNE 22, 2018

* SELLING PRICE WILL BE USED TO SATISFY BY PART OF THE CREDIT PROVIDED BY STEFANEL TO LEGGENDA

* THE CREDIT FOR EUR 2.3 MLN EXPIRES ON DEC. 31, AND ON DEC.31, 2019 FOR THE REMAINING PART OF EUR 1 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)