* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY IT RECEIVED BUY BACK REQUEST OF 550,000 COMPANY‘S SHARES FROM NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY (NN OFE) REPRESENTED BY NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN POWSZECHNE TOWARZYSTWO EMERYTALNE SA

* THE FUND VOTED AGAINST TRANSFER OF COMPANY‘S REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN

* COMPANY‘S EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RESOLVED TO MOVE THE REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID

