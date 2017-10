Oct 17 (Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITALIAN MARKET WATCHDOG HAD SUSPENDED THE PROCEDURE FOR ITS VOLUNTARY SHARE SWAP OFFER ASKING FOR DETAILS

* BORGOSESIA LAUNCHED ON SEPT 28 A VOLUNTARY SHARE SWAP OFFER ON 64.3 PCT OF ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL

