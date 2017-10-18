IPTs out for Brass no.6 PLC prime UK RMBS

(Fixes coding) By Julian Baker LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - >> IPTs: 3mL+high 30s >> Timing: Books open, expect pricing by end of the week >> A maximum of £300m Class As will be publicly placed >> Application will be made for the Class A notes to be Bank of England eligible SELLER : Accord Mortgages Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society) ARRANGER : Barclays LEAD MANAGERS: Barclays, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Bank Class Size M/F CE Step- WAL IPTs Status (%) (%) up (yr) A 88.5 Aaa/ 13 Sep 3.17 3mL+high offered AAA 2022 30s Z 11.5 NR retained CE includes subordination and General Reserve Fund WAL based on 20% PPR and call option exercised in full on the Step-Up date - Brass No.6 features a 5-year revolving pool with a scheduled amortisation Class A Note - Yorkshire Building Society will opt to hold a percentage of the Class A Notes - Expect pricing by end of the week, books open - First IPD: [March 2018] - Class A note margin will step up x on Step-Up date - Step-Up date: [September 2022] - Legal Final Maturity: [December 2060] - 10% clean-up call option - % credit enhancement provided by % subordination and a General Reserve Fund comprised of % of the mortgage pool balance at close (fully funded at closing) which will amortise subject to the amortisation conditions being met. If the amortisation conditions are met on an IPD, the reserve target will be set at % of Class As outstanding balance subject to a maximum of the Initial General Reserve Required Amount and floored at a minimum of % of the mortgage pool balance at close - Application will be made for the Class A notes to be Bank of England eligible - Accord Mortgages Limited will purchase 100% of the Class Z VFN at closing - The Notes will be secured by a revolving portfolio of UK prime, first-lien, owner occupied residential mortgage loans originated by Accord Mortgages Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society - Collateral highlights as of 31st July 2017: A pool of GBP [2,830] million; Number of Accounts: [14,377]; Average current balance: GBP [196,842]; WA original LTV: %; WA current un-indexed LTV: %; WA current indexed LTV: %; WA seasoning: months; WA remaining term: years; Fixed rate loans: %, Repayment loans: %; % Performing loans (no loans in arrears) and no adverse credit - Minimum Class A denominations: £100k + £1k - Reg S Bearer Notes - Listing: Irish Stock Exchange - ISIN on As: XS1705594791 - Billing and Delivery: Barclays