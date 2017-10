CORRECTED-BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q3 adjusted EBITA up at 176 million euros

(Corrects headline to specify company reported EBITA not EBITDA figure.)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV:

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR ‍​176 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* REUTERS POLLS:Q3 NET IMCOME EUR 87.4 MILLION; Q3 SALES EUR 1.73 BILLION

* ‍Q3 SALES OF EUR 1,684 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES OF 1.3%​

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR 110‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 51 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OUR ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY 50-100 BASIS POINTS FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍ ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN GUIDANCE EXCLUDING A EUR 15 MILLION REAL ESTATE GAIN IN Q2​

* ‍EXPECT A STRONG FREE CASH FLOW IN Q4 BASED ON A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN INVENTORIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)