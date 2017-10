Oct 19 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR SEPT. AT 11.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP C. 28 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* CO DECIDED TO PUBLISH MONTHLY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS OF OCT. 2017

